KIIT conferred FICCI India Sports Award

KIIT-DU has been awarded FICCI India Sports Awards by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in recognition of the University’s outstanding contribution to the field of sports. The award was given away on November 26 in New Delhi. It was received by the Director General of KIIT Sports Dr Gaganendu Dash.

Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta in his congratulatory message said the award will continue to inspire KIIT to contribute more to the development of sports in India. KIIT has been promoting sports and athletes for over 20 years. "From the latest and greatest sports infrastructure to creating Olympians, KIIT has made a name for itself around the sporting world,” Dr Samanta said.

FICCI has been presenting this award for the last 10 years to the best achievers and various stakeholders in the field of sports. The FICCI award comes close on the heels of KIIT being conferred the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2022 under the category of ‘Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility. The announcement was made recently by the Centre while declaring the recipients of the National Sports Awards 2022.

The FICCI award function was attended by Subhrakant Panda, President-Elect, FICCI and Managing Director, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd; Vijay Lokapally, Chairperson, India Sports Awards Panel and Sports Journalist & Author; Sanjog Gupta, Chairperson, Sports & Youth Affairs Committee, FICCI and Head - Sports, Disney Star, and Dr Amit Bhalla, Co-Chair, Sports & Youth Affairs Committee, FICCI and VP, Manav Rachna Educational Institutes.