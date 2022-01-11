KIIT Campus Placement 2022: 5 Students Bag 52 Lakh Annual Package

History repeats itself when efforts are endured. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has not only grown to be a citadel but an achiever even in most adverse situations.

A Notch Higher

From a milestone and flag bearer for knowledge, now, in a repeat, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, has achieved record campus placement with 270 plus top-notch companies doling out 4200 plus job offers for a batch size of 3500 eligible B.Tech students of 2022 graduating batch. This year, 50 new companies have participated in the placement process so far.

Seen in hindsight, it is not merely a record spree, but an outstanding result of years of tireless dedication and zeal that the Founder of KIIT Dr. Achyuta Samanta politely pursues. He is a man who never flaunts his triumphs.

The commencement of the campus placement season for the 2022 graduating batch started from May 2021 and KIIT is already well-poised to achieve cent percent campus placement for yet another year, informed Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Vice-Chancellor, KIIT-DU.

More than 3000 students got single placement offers, while the top 1500 students were placed in “Dream Companies” with an average CTC of Rs. 8.10 lakh p.a. Thirty-five companies offered CTC of Rs. 10.00 lakh and above per annum, while over 130 companies offered CTC of Rs. 5.00 lakh, said, Prof. Saranjit Singh, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, KIIT DU.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 09:43 PM IST