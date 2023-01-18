KHOJ: An Inter-School Science & Technology Competition to be held on January 22 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Vashi

Shreeram Radhakrishnan Memorial Trust and the Rotary Club of New Bombay Seaside have joined hands to promote and inculcate the spirit of scientific enquiry amongst the younger generation. With this in mind, the two organizations started a Science & Technology Club in a Municipal School in Nerul four years back.

To take forward the idea of promoting science & technology , every year we hold KHOJ, an Inter-School Science & Technology Competition. This year will be the fourth year of KHOJ and the competition will be held on the 22nd of January 2023 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Vashi.

Prof. (Dr GD Yadav, National Science Chair, Emeritus Professor of Excellence has consented to be the Chief Guest for the Inaugural Session.

This competition is a team event and is open to the schools of Navi Mumbai & Panvel area. This year we have a record number of more than 100 projects that will be on display. The students were divided into two categories – juniors ( 5th to 7th standard) and seniors ( 8th to 10th standard). This year students from the Municipal Schools are participating in great numbers. A total of 270 students from 40 different Schools will be participating in the Competition, KHOJ.

A total of eight highly reputed judges will evaluate the 100 odd projects and select the winning teams. An onerous responsibility and a great challenge lies on the shoulders of the judges.

Cash Prizes and Merit Certificates will handed over to the winning teams. All participants will receive Participation Certificates. ( 1st prize is ₹ 10,000/- ; 2nd Prize is ₹ 6,000 and the 3rd Prize is ₹ 3,000/-. A number of Consolation Prizes of ₹ 1,000/- each will be awarded to deserving teams as a part of encouragement to them).

