Keystone Realtors shares debut nearly 3% higher

(L-R) Bimal Nanda (Group Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, Keystone Realtors Limited ), Sajal Gupta (Group Chief Financial Officer and Head Corporate Strategy, Keystone Realtors Limited), Mr. Chirag Negandhi (Joint Managing Director & Co-CEO, Axis Capital Limited), Chandresh Dinesh Mehta (Executive Director, Keystone Realtors Limited), Boman Rustom Irani (Chairman and Managing Director, Keystone Realtors Limited), Mr. Girish Joshi (Chief Trading Operations and Listing Sales, BSE) and Percy Sorabji Chowdhry (Executive Director, Keystone Realtors Limited) and his mother at the listing ceremony held on Thursday at BSE in Mumbai. |

Shares of Keystone Realtors, which sells properties under brand 'Rustomjee', on Thursday made its market debut with a premium of nearly 3 per cent against the issue price of Rs 541. The stock listed at Rs 555, reflecting a gain of 2.58 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It further rallied 5 per cent to Rs 568.25. At the NSE also, it made its debut at Rs 555. The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 6,327.60 crore on the BSE.