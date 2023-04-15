KET's Schools of Management receives great insights during International Research Conference on Industry 5.0

With the objective of generating an intellectually stimulating dialogue, involving the academic fraternity, researchers and the industry, on Industry 5.0, which is a new and emerging paradigm, KET’s Schools of Management organised a two-day International Research Conference on ‘Leveraging Industry 5.0: Sustainability, Innovation and Disruption.’ Illuminating the theme, Dr Bharati Deshpande, Dean, Kohinoor Business School and Convener of the Conference, shared the rationale behind the conference, in her concept note. This was followed by the welcome address by Dr. Sandeep Sawant, Director, Kohinoor Management School. The Chief Guest, Amresh Acharya, Managing Director and CEO, Loyalty Rewardz Management Pvt. Ltd. and the Guest of Honour, Amit Verma, Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation for Procurement & Supply Chain, Reliance Industries Limited, shared meaningful insights on Industry 5.0. Moreover, their insights provided a strong foundation for the panel discussion, which followed. The panel discussion was moderated by Prof MD Agarwal - eminent Academician. The panellists included industry experts like Aniket Mhala, Ms. Radhika Subramanian and Raunak Damle. An interesting research workshop on ‘The Why, What and How of Writing a Book’, conducted by eminent author, Srinath Sridharan, further added value to the conference.

Eminent scholars, Dr. Jagdish Sachdeva and Dr Hiresh Luhar chaired the paper presentation sessions. Dr. Srinivasan Iyengar, Director, JBIMS, delivered the valedictory address for the conference. The winners of the paper presentations were awarded with cash prizes and certificates. The conference received an overwhelming response from academicians, students and industry practitioners and was a grand success, thanks to the vision and support of CA Sunil G. Karve - Hon. Chairman, Governing Board, KET. Dr Svetlana Tatuskar, Director, KBS, also acknowledged the support and the detailing to perfection, by the Research Team of KET, staff and students, in her vote of thanks. Like any good conference, this international conference too provided a lot of idea exchange and generated new areas, for future research endeavours.