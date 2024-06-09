Kesari Tours completes 40 years of excellence & spreading & happiness

Kesari Tours, a travel company that has pioneered new horizons in the tourism sector with its innovative concepts, is completing 40 years on 8th June 2024. With its excellent hospitality, courteous service, value-for-money tours, and expert tour leaders, Kesari has become a trustworthy travel company across the globe. As part of its anniversary celebrations, a blood donation camp is being organized every year.

The journey, which began with taking thirteen guests to Rajasthan, has now reached all seven continents. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Europe to America, Kesari has provided joyful and safe travel experiences to millions of guests through tours worldwide. With new hope, Kesari has taken a step further by introducing their online store, an extension of their commitment to making travel hassle-free and comfortable. The new website, shop.kesari.in, has been launched with the aim that travellers can purchase all essential travel-related premium quality items in one place. Making it a pioneer, to offer such an online platform.

Kesari Tours is grateful to all the Kesarians, its tour leaders, and others who has supported the company and trusted it throughout this journey. We also thank the hoteliers, airlines, stakeholders, suppliers, vendors, and all our valued guests who have always been with us on this journey. The company expressed its gratitude for the unwavering support, which has helped it achieve many milestones over the years. Kesari Tours is confident that Kesari's journey will continue seamlessly in the future and that we will continue to be your trusted companion in all your travels.