Keraleeya Samajam Dombivli organises ‘Walk for One India rally‘

Every year, Keraleeya Samajam Dombivli's Model College follows a unique approach in celebrating our national festivals. This year, after a 2-year break due to pandemic, the NSS volunteers under the guidance of NSS Programme Officer Dr. Yogesh Shikhare once again brought together the entire college students to participate in Walk for One India rally with the intention of promoting awareness about various social issues. From suicide prevention, mobile addiction, wildlife protection, mental health, environment protection, women empowerment, food wastage and food adulteration, the themes presented by the participants covered a wide variety of social issues.

1729 students from the age group of 16 to 23 consisting of Junior college, degree college, post graduate students and alumni participated in the rally. The 4 km rally was flagged off by the Chairman of Keraleeya Samajam Varghese Daniel and led by Principal Dr.CA R.P. Bambardekar. Final year students of BSc Computer Science class won the Best Theme award for their efforts to bring awareness about problems faced due to mobile addiction among youth.

