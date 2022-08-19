KDM celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with ISKCON Govardhan Eco Village

PARAG JALGAONKAR

Mumbai-based leading consumer lifestyle & mobile accessories brand KDM joined the nation in celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour by creating a new micro-forest at ISKCON Govardhan Eco Village.

Project VRUKSHYGEN is a KDM initiated revolutionary Miyawaki afforestation project to raise similar 75 micro-forests across India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence. The project is aimed to make India green with a unique concept of growing self-sustaining micro-forests to enhance and increase the oxygen levels in urban, semi urban, tier 2 & 3 cities.

N D Mali, Founder of KDM, who is on a mission to raise 75 micro-forests by next Independence Day said, “KDM is dedicated and committed towards the environment and believes in values, culture, heritage and spiritual evolution. With all this, there is growth. Likewise, India also has exponential potential to grow by the centenary year. Govardhan Eco Village is an epitome of natural self-sustainability, empowering rural India towards Aatmanirbharta.”

“VRUKSHYGEN is a collaborative project of KDM, GEV, Go Shoonya, NSS & other associations to plant 75 micro-forests and contribute back to the ecosystem,” said Bhawarlal Suthar, Co-Founder, KDM.

“KDM's noble initiative of restoring the forest cover in the country in association with GEV is commendable and indeed a benchmark in corporate social responsibility,” said Madhava Gaur Das, GEV Monk, Secretary Sustainability and Spirituality.

KDM conveyed heartfelt gratitude to His Holiness Radhanath Swami, Gauranga Das, Madhu Madhav Das, and Madhav Priya Das for the opportunity.

GEV Gurukool students participated in the flag march with enthusiasm. Besides, food was served to the tribals.

KDM gives lifestyle choices not only for urban consumers but also for semi urban, tier 2 & 3 cities with value for money quality mobile accessories. The company hopes to be a household name in every town and remotest area of the country and aim to reach over 1 lakh dealer network by 2025 with a vision of 'Har Ghar KDM'.

KDM = Karo Dil Ki Marzi. This lifestyle statement is all about the brand persona. Every person aspires to live his life to the fullest but always keeps his desires in his heart due to responsibilities. KDM with its mobile accessories inspire people to fulfil their passion.