KC College inaugurates its annual cultural festival KIRAN 2022 online

Imagine a place exempted from not just the tangible boundaries but also the ones that the human mind conspires and creates. The theme for KIRAN 21-22 'Odyssey to the Infinite' explores a pathway to a limitless world.

On the premises of KC college on 22nd January KIRAN, the official festival of KC was inaugurated. All COVID norms like double vaccinated students, 50% capacity and proper sanitization and masking in auditorium was followed. To seek the auspicious blessings for the fest, the Trustee and Provost of HSNC University Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Vice-chancellor of HSNCU and Principal of K.C College Dr. Hemlata Bagla, Cultural Director of KC College Neeta Dam, and the Vice Principals Dr. Shalini Sinha, Justin Nayagan, Smarajith Padhi, and Dilip Ramlikhani along with the other dignitaries present online were invited on the stage to lit the lamp.

The principal of KC college Dr. Hemlata Bagla inspired the students with her kind words as she threw light upon the excitement, enthusiasm, and countless hours that went into making this fest possible. She expressed her gratitude towards the committee members for organizing this fest, especially, Mrs. Neeta Dam for being an amazing role model. She concluded her utterance by wishing every participant, student, and faculty her best wishes.

The core committee of every department of Kiran was called upon the stage. Starting with the Chairperson- Rukhsheen Sanjana, VCP Kiran The Fest-Nishant Salian, Devansh Chauhan, Aarya Wagh, VCP Blitzkrieg- Krutarth Patnaik, VCP Joule- Pritish Rao, VCP Systematic Chaos– Anurag Pandey, VCP Fiestron– Kanak Navalkar.

The dignitaries and faculty members were felicitated for their constant support. Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani motivated the audience by sharing his views on the diversity of college festivals, he congratulated everyone who took part in the fest and encouraged them to have a wonderful time. He described Kiran as a ray of hope among students that spreads optimism around the campus.

The event was further elevated with a classical and contemporary dance performance followed by KIRAN- The Movie depicting the various departmental fests like Blitzkrieg, Joule, Systematic Chaos, Fiestron, and Kiran the fest.

Dr. Hemlata Bagla and Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani revealed the banners of the respective fests along with other Vice Principals and their VCPs. The core committee of every department presented a very energetic and cheerful dance performance which was further joined by the Dignitaries, teachers, and department heads. The auditorium was filled with joy and zeal.

To conclude the opening ceremony, KIRAN's tradition to groove on Puneri Dhol Tasha began. Everyone danced vivaciously and enjoyed their hearts out. This moment energized and created a sense of excitement amongst every KCite and truly justified the hashtag #aakhabombaygoonjega.

