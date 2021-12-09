KBL receives patent for arrangements for reducing the weight of pumps

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), a world leader in providing fluid management solutions, in its constant pursuit of innovating new products and techniques to bring value to the customers, has successfully received a patent in its name entitled "Arrangements for Reducing Weight of Pumps". The Patent Office of the Government of India has offered this patent pertinent to KBL's NS type of Submersible Pumps.

NS submersible pumps are used for sewage, dewatering and seepage applications. The impellers of these pumps are of the non-clog type, which allows smooth passage of solids and caters to a wide range of applications. The lightweight of these pumps would imply more efficiency and thus result in faster pumping of Contaminated effluents, Sewage water and Industrial wastewater. Due to reduced weight, maintenance and handling of the pump would be more user friendly. This also reduces the load on the foundation owing to lower weight.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 04:55 PM IST