Karuny University organises Commemorative Cup for differently abled persons

On September 15 and 16, 2022, the NAAC A++-accredited Karunya University in Coimbatore organised a commemorative cup for people with disabilities on behalf of the chancellor's 60th birthday. The event was presided over by K. Shanmuga Sundaram, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Pollachi Constituency, Tamil Nadu, who also handed out the prizes to each recipient. Several teams from Pondicherry and Tamil Nadu competed in this tournament, with the Vellore team taking first place in the wheelchair basketball competition for men, the Shooters team taking first place in the women's competition, and the Coimbatore team taking first place in the para volleyball competition for men. The victors were congratulated, and Dr. Paul Dhinakaran, the honourable chancellor of Karunya University, spoke to the group. The event was graced by Mr. Samuel Dhinakaran, Trustee, Karunya Educational and Research Trust.

