Karnataka Chief Minister flags off Kisan Rail to Delhi

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa flagged off the Kisan Rail from Chintamani to New Delhi. CM flagged off the Kisan Rail from Yelahanka Railway Station on June 29. He stated that farmers will be able to get access to markets located in far away places, and be able to realise better and higher price for their produce. He lauded the initiative of Prime Minister in starting the Kisan Rail Scheme.

Kisan Rail started in August 2020, and has since been beneficial to farmers, farm produce aggregators etc. An upfront subsidy of 50% on the freight charges is provided for Kisan Rail, which helps the farmers to transport their produce to distant markets at a fraction of the cost incurred by road. Five Kisan Rail Trains have carried 1250 Tonne Mangoes from Kolar and Chikaballapur Districts to Delhi, since June 21, 2021.