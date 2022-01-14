K S Anand takes charge as Chief Public Relations Officer at South Eastern Railway

K S Anand has taken over the charge of Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Eastern Railway w.e.f. 7th January, 2022. Prior to this, Anand was Deputy Chief Commercial Manager (Freight Marketing) of South Eastern Railway.

Anand, an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) Officer, has worked in various important capacities like Senior Divisional Safety Officer, Chakradharpur, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Adra, Principal, Zonal Railway Training Institute, Sini etc. He has keen interest in sports and socio-cultural activities.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 09:31 AM IST