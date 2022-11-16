K. Ravindran given new role of President, YCC, PRCI

K. Ravindran, Veteran PR Professional, former GM (CC), NTPC Mumbai and Senior Vice President, NE, Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) has been assigned new role Of President, Young Communicators Club, a youth wing of PRCI. He will mentor the activities of YCC at PAN India Level. Ravindran earlier worked at NTPC Kayamkulam from 1996- 2000. He belongs to Thekkeplavila Theravad, Thiruvananthapuram. In his illustrious career spanning 3 decades in PR & Radio Broadcasting he received several awards including the Best PR Manager award from Public Relations Society of India Hyderabad chapter. He was also the President PR club, Hyderabad during 1991-92.

