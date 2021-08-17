JNPT celebrates 75th Independence Day

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), one of India’s premier container handling Ports, showcased its patriotic colours by observing India’s 75th Independence Day, keeping all preventive measures in mind amended by the government in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Chief Guest Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman, JNPT hoisted the national flag followed by the singing of the National Anthem in the presence of HoDs and employees at the Administration Building. JNPT observed the day following all preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitisation and avoiding large congregation. The frontline warriors, who helped the port remain operational and helped the port keep the logistics supply chain active, were at the centre of attention this year during the Independence Day celebrations.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 01:09 AM IST