JNPA’s landmark achievement of handling 5.68 Million TEUs in FY 2021-22; Highest ever at Jawaharlal Nehru Port for any financial year

In a landmark achievement, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s premier container port handled 5.68 Million TEUs during FY 2021-22 against 4.68 Million TEUs in 2020-21, a 21.55% increase. This performance is the highest ever at Jawaharlal Nehru Port for any financial year compared to 5.13TEUs in 2018-19.

The total traffic handled at JNPA during the April-2021 to March-2022 of the FY 2021-22 is 76 million tonnes, which is 17.26% higher as against 64.81 million tonnes for the same period of last year.

In terms of TEUs, out of the total container traffic handled at JNPA during FY 2021-22, 1,244,694 TEUs were handled at BMCT; 1,186,181 TEUs at NSIGT; 1,865,587 TEUs at APMT; 947,887 TEUs at NSICT and 440,210 TEUs at JNPCT. During FY 2021-22, JNPA handled 6,278 container rakes and 1,007,667 TEUs as compared to 6,092 rakes and 921,512 TEUs in previous year. Also, during FY 2021-22 two container terminals i.e. NSIGT and BMCT crossed 1 Million TEUs mark for first time by handling 1.186 Million TEUs and 1.245 Million TEUs, registering annual growth of 52.12% & 33.39% respectively.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 03:09 PM IST