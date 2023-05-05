JNPA’s efficiency helps India gain top spot

A month after the record handling performance for the last FY, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s premier container port, has achieved another feat when it set a global benchmark in container cargo handling. According to the Logistics Performance Index (LPI) Report, 2023, published by the World Bank, JNPA has an impressive turnaround time (TAT) of just 22 hours (equal to 0.9 days), putting India amongst the top performers.

JNPA was able to achieve the feat due to various measures taken in reducing the dwell time. Most importantly the operational efficiency of the terminal operators has been the biggest contributor along with the better landside- rail and road connectivity, introduction of Centralised Parking Plaza (CPP), Digitization of the processes; streamlining berthing and unberthing of vessels; deploying more tugs for smooth transition of the vessel etc. are some of the other initiatives that JNPA has undertaken to facilitate efficient functioning of the port.

Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman of JNPA, said, “This is exciting news for all of us at JNPA. Just last month, we achieved a record of handling 6.05 million TEUs in 2022-23, the World Bank data reiterates that our efficiency parameters are better than many countries as per LPI 2023 report and we as a team are committed to further reduce the logistics cost and time for the EXIM trade.”

Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman of JNPA and Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Deputy Chairman, JNPA have congratulated the team for this remarkable achievement.