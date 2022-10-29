JNPA undertakes various initiatives under ‘Special Campaign 2.0’ keeping cleanliness at the core

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India's best-performing Port, carried out' Special Campaign 2.0' as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Port, Shipping, and Waterways, intending to create awareness of the importance of cleanliness and its various aspects under the Swachh Bharat 2.0 campaign. Throughout the campaign, the message of the importance of cleanliness was highlighted.

The objective behind conducting the 'Special Campaign 2.0' is surfacing the Way for cleanliness, good governance, reducing compliance burden, and promoting Ease of Living. All the major ports and subordinate offices under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways are undertaking various efforts to remove pendency and improve cleanliness in their offices and office compounds.

As a part of the campaign, JNPA carried out cleanliness at the port area and in the JNPA vicinity. Earlier, JNPA carried out Swachhta Pakhwada to create awareness among the JNPA employees and stakeholders to keep the port area clean and green, thereby ensuring the overall objective of the country's cleanliness. E- vehicles were also commissioned to promote a green and clean environment.

The Port undertook multiple sanitizations and cleanliness drives at various locations, including JNPA Township, hospital, guest house, bulk office area, administration building, main jetty area, Landing Jetty, ICD office, the liquid cargo jetty, roadsides and in the near-by vicinity.