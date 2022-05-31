JNPA SEZ Investor Conclave 2022- An Opportunity For Investors To Invest In Future Growth Story

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s best-performing Port, organized ‘JNPA SEZ Investor Conclave 2022’ in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Mumbai on May 27, 2022, to propose ample opportunities to investors to invest in the next growth story and be a part of country’s growing port-led economy.

In line with the objective of Port-led industrialization, this multi-product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) project is developed on 277.38 Ha of freehold land by JN port, incorporating the Land Use Plan of the Port. This industrial hub is India’s first Port-based multi-product operational SEZ.

Highlighting the global opportunities and world-class features of the SEZ, Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA, said, “JNPA is set to strengthen further its growth aspects in the port-led business with this specific project of SEZ that offers varied facilities from single-window clearances to multi-modal connectivity and ready state of the art infrastructure; making it an ideal choice to establish businesses and boost export-oriented industries in India. On behalf of JNPA, I invite all the potential investors to be a part of this project and invest in the next and future growth story.

JNPA SEZ aims to generate additional economic activity, promotion of exports, promotion of investment, creation of employment, and infrastructure development. JNPA SEZ has special incentives to offer its investors, like economic laws that are more liberal than the rest of the country’s general economic rules and subsidized rates for water and electricity supply. The infrastructure development for JNPA SEZ includes all basic infrastructure, namely road, power, water, storm water drain, sewage collection and treatment, and solid waste disposal. Basic utilities like road, water, power, and sewage line are provided near the plot boundary in various sectors of JNPA SEZ. There is an E-tender cum E-auction process for the allotment of land at JNPA SEZ, making the tender process completely online and transparent.

During the conclave, panel discussions on 'Port led industrialization at JNPA SEZ: Potential & Opportunities,' and 'JNPA SEZ: EoDB.' The importance of ports in enhancing the Indian Economy was also highlighted in the conclave, and B2B meetings took place. a video and presentation on the JNPA SEZ showcasing its various features were presented to the stakeholders and investors, followed by an interactive session with the Chairman. The event witnessed the presence of Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman, JNPA; Shyam Jagannathan, IAS, Zonal Development Commissioner, SEZ, N V Kulkarni, Commissioner, Customs, Niteen Borwankar, CEO, JNPA SEZ; and enormous participation of the Senior Stakeholders from the Industry and Government departments.