JNPA organises beach clean up drive and undertakes various other initiatives under ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s best-performing Port organized various activities under the "Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar/Clean Coast, Safe Sea" initiative by the Ministry of Port, Shipping, and Waterways with a view to creating awareness on the importance of clean & safe sea coast for the environment.

The initiative is a citizen-led campaign to improve ocean health through collective action. The three main objectives of the campaign are Consume Responsibly, Segregate waste at home and Dispose Responsibly. The event also coincides with the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the 75th year of the country’s independence. The coastal cleanup drive will be carried out at 75 beaches across the country with 75 volunteers for every kilometer of the coastline.

In line with the theme of the initiative, JNPA organized a beach cleaning drive at Pirwad Beach, Uran, Raigad. JN Port HODs and all the employees actively participated in this cause as a small step to save and protect the sea shore along with local communities residing near the seashores. Through this campaign, a mass behavioral change among the masses is intended by raising awareness about how plastic usage is destroying our marine life.

Additionally, JN Port conducted a training session for the JNPA employees and the officials from other terminals to create awareness & of the importance of clean & safe sea coast for the environment through a presentation. JNPA employees organized a street play to highlight the importance of clean & safe sea coast with a social message about the negative impact of plastic waste and other garbage on marine life.