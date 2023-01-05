JNPA handles a record cargo of 5.94 million TEUs in CY2022

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India's best-performing port, has had an ongoing surge in cargo handling in CY 2022 with total container traffic of 5,959,112 TEUs as against 5,631,949 TEUs in CY 2021 growth of 5.81% over last calendar year. JNPA handled 81.1 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of cargo in CY 2022 as against 76.1 MMT in CY2021 growth of 6.55% over the previous calendar year. The total traffic of 81.1 MMT and container traffic of 5,959,112 million TEUs is the highest-ever traffic handled in a year since the inception of the Port.

Appreciating the employees and stakeholders for their dedicated hard work in port performance, Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA, said, "The year 2022 was phenomenal for JNPA as we achieved the milestone of handling the highest ever traffic in Port. The performance of all our terminal operators is noteworthy. Besides, in 2022, we became India's best-performing Port, the first 100% landlord major port, and being acclaimed with various prestigious awards. I would like to thank all the stakeholders and employees for their relentless support and efforts to better our Port’s performance every day and contribute to JNPA’s success story.

In recent times, recognizing its efforts, the Port has been accorded the 'Major Port of the Year- Containerized Port category' award at the Maritime and Logistics Awards 2022 and the 'Most Admired Central Entity Promoting PPP (Ports) Award' at the Economic Times Infra Focus Awards 2022.