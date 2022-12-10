JNPA conducts Workshop on ‘Green Port Initiative’ to strengthen commitment towards Sustainable Development

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s best-performing Port organized a workshop on ‘Green Port Initiative.’ The workshop was inaugurated by Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman, JNPA in the presence of all the HODs and JNPA officials. The objective of the workshop was to create awareness about green shipping, the use of alternative fuels, and sustainable development.

Speaking at the occasion, Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman, JNPA, stated, “JNPA has taken several green initiatives with a view to reducing carbon footprints which includes the use of solar power supply, e vehicles, Shore Power Supply, etc. It is essential that investments are made in green infrastructure, including zero-carbon energy zones linked to the port and shipping sector. JNPA is committed to sustainable development. We also have a tree plantation drive on a large scale for carbon sink.”

In the workshop, experts from the industry took seminars on green shipping, the oil spill response system at JNPA, the Environmental Monitoring Plan of Jawaharlal Nehru Port, and Green Port initiatives at JNPA. During the workshop, it was highlighted that there is a need to use alternative fuels like LNG, Hydrogen, methanol, etc. for green shipping.

Under the Maritime India Vision 2030, JNPA intends to use 60% of renewable energy. JNPA is developing an integrated Common Rail Yard Facility inside the Port for facilitating Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) rake handling, including construction/modification of ROB for the terminals. JNPA commissioned e-RTGCs to improve export efficiency and faster loading operation. This initiative has reduced diesel consumption and air pollution. We have taken up a lakes rejuvenation project. There are 4-5 lakes in the JNPA area which we will be revitalizing using biological techniques.

JNPA provides shore power supply to tugs and port crafts, and many such initiatives. JNPA has installed solar panels at JNPA inducted electric vehicles. JN Port has prepared an action plan covering all activities of the Port including cargo handling, storing, evacuation, and many other activities related to environmental protection. Adoption of Multi Fuel (CNG/Electric / LNG), Shore Power, LNG Bunkering, Energy Efficiency Smart Lightning, Green Belt Cover, Water Conservation/Sewage Treatment, Upcoming solar plants of 2.5MWp.

The Port takes adequate measures to maintain ecological balance for a green, sustainable and better tomorrow.