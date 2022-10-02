JNPA adds another feather to its cap; Bags the most admired Central Entity Promoting PPP (Ports) award

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s best-performing Port, was acclaimed as the Most Admired Central Entity promoting PPP (Ports) at the “Economic Times Infra Focus Awards 2022”.

The PPP mode of investment in the country’s port sector has witnessed significant progress in the last 25 years. Jawaharlal Nehru Port entered into a historic agreement with the private player, Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT), in July 1997, making it the first Port Terminal to be developed on a PPP basis in Major Ports. JNPA was the first Port to enter this agreement, which resulted in capacity addition and improved productivity. The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPCT) for which a concession agreement was signed between JNPA and JM Baxi Ports and Logistics Ltd. - CMA Terminals on July 29, 2022, making JNPA India’s first 100% Landlord- Major Port.

The award was received by Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman, JNPA. Expressing gratitude at the event, Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman, JNPA thanked all the JNPA employees and stakeholders. He added this award recognizes our efforts and our efficient service to our stakeholders and customers.

The Economic Times Infrastructure Awards aim at recognizing and rewarding the nation’s best with the benchmark that every other organization in the sector looks up to. They focus on singling out the organizations, including developers, central & state entities, and financers who exhibit world-class leadership, outstanding business acumen, best practices, exemplary vision, and overall excellence in the conceptualization, development, and implementation of PPP projects, creating a legacy for others to emulate. The awards also acknowledge the efforts of organizations shaping the India of tomorrow.

JNPA was also recently awarded with ‘Major Port of the Year- Containerized Port category’ award at the “Maritime and Logistics Awards 2022.”