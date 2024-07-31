JITO Queen’s Necklace chapter organises UDAAN 2.0-Monsoon Mania

JITO’s Queen’s Necklace Chapter’s Ladies Wing organised their mega event UDAAN 2.0-Monsoon Mania at the World Trade Centre on Monday.

UDAAN is an ambitious event for a cause conceptualised, designed, planned and organised by the Ladies Wing of JITO Queens Necklace Chapter under the aegis of the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), which is one of the largest organisation of the Jain community working toward uplifting and strengthening societal fabric, community culture through trade, education, social and community service.

Udaan 2.0 was a trade fair aimed at promoting and supporting female entrepreneurs within the Jain community.

The event was inaugurated by the Chapter Chairperson Rakesh Bokadia, Secretary Sundarlal Bothra, Treasurer Vishal Kothari, Ladies Wing Chairperson Puja Kothari alongside their Youth Wing Secretary & Media Incharge & Coordinator for the event Adv. Harshal Prakash Nahata, Jayshri Bhandari, Nupur Bhansali and Dilip Sakariya.

The event primarily focused on establishing a business platform for women with diverse skills and talents, encompassing areas such as fashion design, styling, home decor, women's health, skincare, jewelry, and a variety of food products, all under one roof.

The very name of the event UDAAN is titled with the connotation of giving wings to the aspirations and ambitions of women through a Holistically driven symbiotic and mutually cooperative approach of team work whereby every woman plays the role right from planning, designing and organising the event and as well being a participant to the Event Fare whereby they can showcase their entrepreneurial skills and latent business talent

UDAAN strives to pave way for Women Empowerment and Female Upliftment and further curates a platform specially designed to offer them an opportunity to interact with the outer world and build their own network to harness and enhance the marketing of their product and services.

The Team plans to organise the next segment of the event on better and bigger scale.