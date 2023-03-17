JioMart rolls out ‘Craft Mela’ to empower weaver and artisan community

Reliance Retail’s JioMart, one of India’s leading indigenous e-marketplaces on Thursday announced the roll-out of one of the biggest handloom and handicraft storefronts the ‘Craft Mela’. Keeping with its vision to empower local artisans and weavers to showcase ‘Made in India’ products to customers, JioMart gives prominence to India’s rich handicraft heritage by exclusively promoting them on the platform. Customers will have the opportunity to visit the online version of an offline exhibition, where they will learn about Indian handicrafts and be delighted by the display of unique products from 17-19 March.

Through Craft Mela, JioMart will impact the lives of 10,000+ artisans and weavers from across 22 states and union territories of India. JioMart has already onboarded 600+ sellers and master artisans. Consumers can choose from over 85,000 products from across regions, showcasing the real essence of Bharat.