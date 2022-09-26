JioMart is set to get you festival ready this season with the #TyohaarReadySale

Reliance Retail's JioMart, one of India's leading e-marketplaces, today, announced the roll-out of its month-long festival fiesta for the upcoming festival season. The festival season sale begins today and runs until October 23rd, 2022. JioMart will host two sales during this time: the 'Tyohaar Ready Sale' and the 'Bestival Sale.' Customers can save up to 80% on Electronics, Home & Kitchen, Fashion & Lifestyle, Beauty, FMCG, and Consumer Durables, in addition to Grocery, JioMart's mainstay. JioMart is set to be a one-stop shop for all its customers' shopping needs this Diwali, from food to fashion. While there will be an offer galore during the month-long shopping festival, JioMart will also provide its customers with an additional offer on SBI (State Bank of India) (State Bank of India) Debit Cards*.

Customers can look out for limited period 'Flash Deals' on the app. Exclusive deals will be available on consumer durables and electronic gadgets such as laptops, smartwatches, smart HD TVs, smartphones, mobile accessories, etc. There will be additional offers on branded products as well as Reliance Retail's owned brands such as Reliance Digital, Reliance Trends, and so on.

JioMart has on-boarded traditional artisans and weavers for the first time this festival season to transform lives and strengthen the livelihoods of local artisans in India. A wide range of innovative handmade craftsmanship from these artisans will be available ranging from leather shoes, Bengali handloom sarees, and exquisite handwoven Sambalpuri sarees, to phulkari, chikankari, traditional jewellery, etc. for a pure authentic indulgence this festival season.

Commenting on the announcement, Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart, said, “As one of the largest multichannel homegrown e-marketplaces, we aim to transform the digital retail ecosystem by empowering local stores, kiranas, SMB (Small and Medium Businesses), MSMEs, local artisans, and burgeoning women entrepreneurs. To support this aim, we are onboarding sellers and local artisans to our e-commerce fold, we have also expanded the categories across segments and increased SKUs by more than 80x compared to the previous year. Our most recent launch, the JioMart-WhatsApp ordering, has been received well by our customers. We are confident that during the upcoming festival season, we will be able to strengthen our relationship with sellers and customers through JioMart."

JioMart will expand its reach to the heartlands of the country and ensure timely delivery via the extensive network of physical stores including Reliance Smart, Trends, Reliance Digital, etc., alongside third-party seller partners.

Diwali Special Offers: Get up to 80% OFF across categories like Electronics, Grocery, Fashion, Home & Kitchen, Beauty, etc. Please check out flash deals every 3 hours, and look out for smartphones starting at Rs. 6999/-!

*SBI Bank Debit Card Offer: Use the SBI Bank Debit card to get an additional 10% Cashback on min. order value of Rs. 1000/-, for more details, visit JioMart.