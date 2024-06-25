JioMart collaborates with JASCOLAMPF and JHARCRAFT to showcase Jharkhand's ingenious crafts

JioMart, the e-marketplace arm of Reliance Retail, with its vision to empower and facilitate the growth of small-scale sellers, including the artisans and traditional weavers, on Monday announced its collaboration with JASCOLAMPF, a State Govt Emporium from Jharkhand, and JHARCRAFT, which is a government of Jharkhand undertaking. This joint initiative is a big stepping stone in bringing about a change to uplift artisans of Jharkhand and thus facilitate their reach nationwide through JioMart.

The collaboration has brought on board numerous artisans from towns and cities of Jharkhand, such as Gumla, Saraikela & Palamau, into the JioMart marketplace. Now, these artisans can not only enjoy the ability to showcase their handcrafted marvels but also the facility the platform has to offer, to reach customers across the country and expand their businesses.

The State Govt Emporium from Jharkhand, namely JASCOLAMPF, now gets a platform like no other that tailors training for near-to-zero starting hassles, offers higher visibility in front of customers, along with dedicated marketing support. With this collaboration, millions of JioMart customers can discover and purchase GI-tagged products like famous wood products, bamboo products, Dhokra artefacts, terracotta items, Lac bangles, Cotton handloom, Applique work, Zardozi work, Tasar handloom sarees, Men's Shirts, Unstitched Dress Materials, Hand Crafted Bags, Bed sheets, paintings & Home Décor products, and many other varieties of handmade human arts.

This not only creates a closer connection with indigenous craftsmanship but also resonates with the ethos of 'vocal for local,' which espouses an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Prime Minister's vision of India.

Rakesh Kumar Singh, Managing Director, Jharkhand State Co-operative Lac Marketing & Procurement Federation Ltd. (JASCOLAMPF), said, "The artisans, handloom weavers, and craftsperson of Jharkhand possess remarkable skills passed down through generations, embodying the region's rich cultural legacy. Collaborating with them promises a profound immersion into Jharkhand's vibrant crafts and timeless traditions. Not only will this association elevate local artisans and weavers, but it will also extend its benefits to other MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) manufacturers in Jharkhand over time. Through shared knowledge and opportunities, this synergy will catalyse growth, innovation, and a deeper appreciation for the intricate craftsmanship that defines Jharkhand's identity.”

Ashwini Sahay, Deputy General Manager, Jharkhand Silk Textile and Handicraft Development Corporation Ltd. (JHARCRAFT), said, "We are excited to launch on an indigenous platform like JioMart that understands the peculiar needs of homegrown products. For us, this launch signifies our commitment to enriching the JioMart marketplace with diverse art forms from Jharkhand, thereby benefiting craftsmen and preserving India’s cultural richness.”

Since its inception in 2022, JioMart has empowered over 20k artisans and weavers nationwide. By partnering with governmental bodies such as (name of the emporiums so far), it continues to bridge the digital divide and bolster the artisan community’s prosperity. Furthermore, its initiative Craft Mela, and others underscore its commitment to supporting local art.