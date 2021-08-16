e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 10:30 AM IST

JioMart and Smart SuperStore presents Full Paisa Vasool Sale

India’s biggest grocery sale festival would be live from 14 to 18 August, 2021
FPJ Bureau
JioMart and Smart SuperStore has kicked off India’s biggest and one of the most highly anticipated grocery sale festival, the Full Paisa Vasool sale on JioMart on August 14. The sale will be live till August 18 and span across a network of 1200-plus stores including Smart Superstores, Smart Point and Reliance Fresh. The key theme of the Full Paisa Vasool Sale has always been to offer customers huge savings on the entire range of groceries. This year too, the sale is offering unbeatable discounts on staples, packaged food, home and personal care, dairy, general merchandise and apparel items of major brands.

Discounts of up to 50% are available on biscuits, chocolates and shampoo, and a minimum discount of 33% is available on soft-drinks, toothpaste, noodles and soaps. Also, a 30% discount is available on detergent range. A staple combo of Basmati rice and oil worth an MRP of Rs 1,470 can be bought for just Rs 1,049. Customers could place orders for their favourite items on the JioMart app and get them delivered to their homes for free. What’s even better is there is no minimum order limit for the free delivery service.

The Full Paisa Vasool Sale is also known for its lively and entertaining advertisement campaigns. This year, the sale campaign features a stellar star cast, including Satish Shah, Ketki Dave, Shubhangi Atre, Mukul Chadda, Ashlesha Thakur and Tanishq. It is live on all major media platforms such as television, radio, print, online, social media and OOH and will remain on air for the entire duration of the sale.

JioMart is Reliance Retail’s New Commerce multi-category online shopping platform initiative serving over 200+ cities and towns across India.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 10:30 AM IST

