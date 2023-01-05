Jaskeerat Kaur Virk crowned 1st runner up at Mood Indigo beauty pageant

Jaskeerat Kaur Virk secured the 1st runner up position at the beauty pageant named ‘She’s Got the Look’ at Asia’s largest college cultural fest, Mood Indigo, conducted by IIT Bombay. The finale of the competition took place on December 29, 2022, with participants coming from across India. The pageant was judged by celebrity talk show host and actor, Karan Singh Chhabra as well as Vinod Nayak, co-founder of the fashion clothing brand named newme. Jaskeerat is currently pursuing her Master’s degree in Industrial Psychology from Mithibai College. She is also a district level badminton player and enjoys practising yoga regularly.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)