Janjatiya Gaurav Divas observed on Central Railway

Central Railway observed Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on 15.11.2022 at Headquarters and all 5 Divisions, to celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Darti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda, an iconic freedom and tribal leader.

As part of the occasion, various activities like Quiz, Essay and Painting competitions, Sports events, Bicycle rallies and other events were organized at Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Bhusaval and Nagpur divisions of Central Railway. Posters and Banners were displayed at various stations, Railway Colonies, Workshops and railway premises. Jingles were played on public announcement system at all stations.

The message of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas was widely publicized through various social media campaigns via Twitter, Facebook, Koo, Instagram etc.

Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is observed to commemorate the contributions of tribal communities in the Nation’s history and culture.