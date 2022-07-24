Jaikumar Srinivasan joins as Director (Finance) at NTPC

Jaikumar Srinivasan has joined as a Director (Finance) at India's largest Power generator, NTPC Ltd on July 21. Prior to this, Srinivasan served as Director (Finance), in NLC India a fossil fuel mining and thermal power generating company. Before his service in NCL India Ltd, he had served as Director (Finance) at Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and Director (Finance) in the MSEB Holding Company Limited in August 2017.

He has more than 30 years’ of experience in the Power and Mining sector in State and Central PSUs in the areas of Finance, Accounts, Taxation, Commercial, Electricity regulation, Renewables, IT, and Project development including 8 years of experience as a Board member.

Srinivasan has also worked as a part-time Director in Mahuguj Colliery Company Limited, UCM Coal Company Ltd both subsidiary companies of MAHAGENCO, and was one of the Board members of Neyveli Tamilnadu Power Limited and Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Company Ltd, both subsidiaries of NLCIL. He has undergone study on best practices in the Power Sector at SDA Bocconi University in Milan and ESCP Business School in Paris.

Srinivasan is a Commerce graduate from the University of Nagpur and a member of the Nagpur chapter of Institute of Cost and Work Accountants of India (ICWA).