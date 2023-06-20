Jagannath Mukherjee of POWERGRID wins bronze at Para TT International Championship

Jagannath Mukherjee, working with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (POWERGRID), a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power, Government of India, represented India and won the Bronze medal in Singles and Mixed Doubles category at the Para Table Tennis International Championship held at Amman, ordan. He is a two-time National Champion & has represented India at Para Asian Championship in Taiwan, Asian Games, Indonesia, International Championship, Amman, Jordan. He has won Gold Medal more than 20 times in Inter CPSU TT tourneys conducted under aegis of Ministry of Power, Government of India. POWERGRID has been at the forefront of promoting its employees and fostering their talents be it sports, art or culture. POWERGRID has been recognized as Great Place to Work and featured among the Best Organizations for Women 2022 & 2023.

