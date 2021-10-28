IRFC observes Vigilance Awareness Week 2021

Amitabh Banerjee, Chairman and Managing Director, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC) on October 26 administered the integrity pledge to the officers and staff of the organization to mark the beginning of Vigilance Awareness Week 2021. This year, Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed from October 26 to November 01, 2021 with the theme – ‘India@75: Self Reliance with Integrity’. Administering the integrity pledge to the employees, Banerjee asked them to bring transparency in their working and take a lead in maintaining highest standards of integrity in all aspects of operations. He also stressed on the need to create awareness among the people about their role in the making of a corruption-free society.

On the occasion, the officers and staff of IRFC took the pledge to bring integrity and transparency in all spheres of their activities, besides working unstintingly for eradication of corruption from all spheres of life.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 06:21 PM IST