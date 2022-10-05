e-Paper Get App
IRFC holds cleanliness drive to observe Gandhi Jayanti

IRFC holds cleanliness drive to observe Gandhi Jayanti

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, October 05, 2022, 01:26 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC) on October 2 organized a cleanliness drive to mark 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

During the cleanliness drive, the officers and staff of IRFC carried out cleanliness activities in and around the office premises at NBCC Place, Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road.

Speaking on the occasion, Amitabh Banerjee, Chairman and Managing Director said that Swachchhata, in its true sense, has been revived in the consciousness of all Indians, by our PM, Narendra Modi.

He further said that the responsibility of keeping the country clean begins from home. IRFC considers it an opportunity as well as its duty to keep the country clean and green, he added.

