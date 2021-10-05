e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 12:57 AM IST

IRFC holds cleanliness drive to observe Gandhi Jayanti

FPJ Bureau
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC) today organized a cleanliness drive to mark 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. During the cleanliness drive, the officers and staff of IRFC carried out cleanliness activities in and around the office premises at Pragati Vihar. Speaking on the occasion, Amitabh Banerjee Chairman and Managing Director said that Swachhata starts from within. First, we need to cleanse our inner psyche of all the toxins that we have gathered over the years and then look outside for ridding our ecosystem of the pollutants to make our lives and those of our future generation beautiful and sustainable. Swachhata, in its true sense, has been revived in the consciousness of all Indians, by our PM, Narendra Modi.

Mr. Banerjee further said that IRFC is committed to realizing Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of clean and hygienic India. Our small contribution can go a long way in keeping our city and country clean and green, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 12:57 AM IST
