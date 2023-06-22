IRFC celebrates International Day of Yoga

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. (IRFC), a Schedule ‘A’/Miniratna Public Sector Enterprise under Ministry of Railways, Government of India, on Wednesday celebrated 9th International Day of Yoga in New Delhi.

The employees of IRFC gathered at its office premises to perform Yoga Asanas being guided by a trained Yoga Instructor from Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, New Delhi.

The theme of this year’s International Day of Yoga is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. The theme appropriately captures India’s shared aspiration for ‘One Earth, One Family, and One Future.’

Speaking on the occasion, Shelly Verma, Chairman and Managing Director (Addl. Charge) and Director (Finance), IRFC asked the employees of IRFC to include Yoga in their daily routine to keep their body and mind fit and healthy.