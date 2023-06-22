 IRFC celebrates International Day of Yoga
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryIRFC celebrates International Day of Yoga

IRFC celebrates International Day of Yoga

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 01:40 AM IST
article-image

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. (IRFC), a Schedule ‘A’/Miniratna Public Sector Enterprise under Ministry of Railways, Government of India, on Wednesday celebrated 9th International Day of Yoga in New Delhi.

The employees of IRFC gathered at its office premises to perform Yoga Asanas being guided by a trained Yoga Instructor from Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, New Delhi.

The theme of this year’s International Day of Yoga is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. The theme appropriately captures India’s shared aspiration for ‘One Earth, One Family, and One Future.’

Speaking on the occasion, Shelly Verma, Chairman and Managing Director (Addl. Charge) and Director (Finance), IRFC asked the employees of IRFC to include Yoga in their daily routine to keep their body and mind fit and healthy.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

9th International Day Of Yoga Observed Over Western Railway

9th International Day Of Yoga Observed Over Western Railway

9th International Yoga Day celebrated in NFL corporate office Noida

9th International Yoga Day celebrated in NFL corporate office Noida

Celebrations of International Yoga Day, 2023 by Mumbai Port Authority

Celebrations of International Yoga Day, 2023 by Mumbai Port Authority

SJVN celebrates 9th International Day of Yoga

SJVN celebrates 9th International Day of Yoga

Paris Air Show: HAL and FAdeA of Argentina sign MoU

Paris Air Show: HAL and FAdeA of Argentina sign MoU