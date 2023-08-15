 IRFC celebrates Independence Day
FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 09:07 PM IST
article-image

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC), a Schedule ‘A’ Miniratna company under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, celebrated the 77th Independence Day at its office premises in New Delhi.

Shelly Verma, Chairman and Managing Director (Addl. Charge) and Director (Finance) unfurled the national flag on the occasion, followed by singing of the national anthem.

Speaking on the occasion, Smt. Shelly Verma said this day reminds us of the supreme sacrifices being made by the freedom fighters to make it possible for us to live in a free India. Let us pledge to contribute to the nation building and take the country to newer heights, she added.

She further informed that the employees of IRFC have been proactively taking part in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement by hoisting national flags on top of their houses and uploading their selfies with the Tiranga.

