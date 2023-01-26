IRFC celebrates 74th Republic Day

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC), a Schedule ‘A’ Miniratna company under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, celebrated the 74th Republic Day at its office premises in New Delhi. The national flag was unfurled at the office premises followed by the singing of national anthem. This year, the Republic Day celebrations were planned reflecting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Jan Bhagidari. The week-long celebrations that started on 23rd January, the birth anniversary of great national icon Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will culminate on 30th January which is observed as Martyrs’ Day.

The officers and staff of IRFC participated in the Republic Day celebrations with much fervour and joy.

