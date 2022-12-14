IRFC celebrates 36th Annual Day

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) celebrated its 36th Annual Day on December 12, 2022 at its office premises in New Delhi.

Addressing the employees on the occasion, Smt. Shelly Verma, Chairman and Managing Director (Addl. Charge) and Director (Finance), said that IRFC, which initially began as a rolling stock investment vehicle of the Indian Railways, has evolved over time and is now also funding core railway infrastructure projects.

She further said that the company has posted a stellar performance in the last few years and its credit goes to all the hardworking employees of the organization who have pushed their limits to take the company to newer heights.

She said that IRFC has also been supporting the Indian Railways in achieving its plan of 100% electrification by 2024 and net zero carbon emission network by 2030.

The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Shri. Rahul Kumar Maurya, Joint General Manager (HR & Admin.), IRFC.