IREDA’s historic annual performance (FY 2021-22)

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA), the largest dedicated lender of the Renewable Energy in India ended FY 2021-22 with its best-ever performance till date. IREDA has achieved the highest-ever loan sanctions to the tune of around Rs. 23921.06 crores and loan disbursements of around Rs. 16070.82 crores. On this occasion, Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), IREDA, addressed all the employees through his motivational interaction.

CMD, IREDA highlighted: "IREDA has achieved major milestones in 2021-22 even though the year saw second and third waves of the COVID-19 Pandemic along with the ongoing globally tense situations. IREDA stands fully committed towards achieving the Prime Minister’s ‘Panchamrita’ COP26 targets which includes targeted utilisation of 50% of the country’s energy requirements through RE sources by 2030 and raising the non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity of India to 500 GW by the same time. IREDA is fully equipped as an implementing agency for the additional allocation of Rs. 19,500 crores for PLI scheme to the manufacturers of high-efficiency solar modules announced in Budget Speech 2022 by the Finance Minister."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 03:11 PM IST