IREDA observes Swachhta Pakhwada

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA), as part of "Swachhta Pakhwada", organised a lecture on "Environment and sustainability" on 4th June 2022 to commemorate “World Environment Day”. Reema Banerjee, Programme Director, Centre for Environment Education, delivered the lecture through video conferencing.

Climate Change, Greenhouse Effect, Waste Management Pathways, Waste to Energy, and other topics were discussed extensively during the lecture. Banerjee emphasised that the organisations are becoming more conscious of the climate change and environmental impacts to decrease costs and improve performance. She also highlighted waste management pathways.

The lecture was followed by a question-answer session with the participants.