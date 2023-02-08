IREDA CMD inaugurates pavilion at India Energy Week 2023

India Energy Week 2023 was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on February 6. The exhibition focuses on energy security and India’s energy transition goals including net-zero emission target achievement by 2070. In the exhibition, IREDA stall was inaugurated by Pradip Kumar Das, CMD IREDA. He was accompanied by Chintan Shah, Director (Technical) and other senior officials of IREDA.

During the day IREDA stall was visited by senior officials of MNRE and officials of other organizations. The stall experienced enthusiastic participation by delegates and exhibitors.

