IREDA celebrates 9th International Day of Yoga with Great Enthusiasm

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) celebrated the 9th International Day of Yoga at Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi on June 21. Under the guidance of professional Yogacharya, IREDA employees enthusiastically performed various yoga asanas. To ensure a wider reach, the Yoga Day event was live streamed across all IREDA offices.

Addressing the gathering, Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, IREDA, emphasized the significance of incorporating yoga into our daily lives. He highlighted the benefits of yoga, including stress reduction, improved physical and mental well-being, and enhanced productivity. Das commended the dedication and commitment of IREDA employees towards embracing a healthy lifestyle and acknowledged their active participation in this important event. Dr. Harish Ahuja, Business Head (Power & Carbon), National Stock Exchange also graced the occasion.

CMD, IREDA expressed their gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister for his exceptional efforts in promoting the global reach of Yoga. It was through his visionary mission that the United Nations General Assembly declared 21st June as the International Day of Yoga.

IREDANs also actively participated in meditation session led by Shubh Chintak Kishore from the Society for Babuji's Mission. Kishore, in his address to the IREDA employees, shared his wisdom and deep insights into the transformative power of meditation, enabling individuals to attain mental clarity, inner peace, and overall well-being.

Since 7th International Day of Yoga, IREDANs have been practising Meditation on daily basis during the office hours. IREDA is dedicated to the Renewable Energy sector and the decarbonization effort, encourages its employees to prioritize their physical and mental well-being in alignment with the larger goal of decarbonization.

The Govt of India has advised officials to take a short ‘yoga break’ during office hours, which IREDA has been already practising for last 6 years. This proactive approach reflects IREDA's commitment to promoting a healthy work environment and fostering inner peace among its Human Resources.