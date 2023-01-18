IRCTC’s offers exclusive discounts on its Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train package

Bharat Gaurav Train | Photo: Representative Image

IRCTC, the state owned biggest travel and tourism company in the country is all set to start the Buddhist Circuit Special Tourist Train tour package with the beginning of New Year. This special tourist train has been one of the flagship products of the company and has earned many accolades for the company in the travel and tourism world.

IRCTC is offering this special all inclusive Buddhist Circuit Tour of 7 Nights / 8 Days from Delhi Safdarjung covering the various important destinations associated with the life of Lord Buddha such as Bodhgaya, Nalanda (Rajgir), Varanasi (Sarnath), Lumbini, Kushinagar and Shravasti while the tour ends with a spectacular visit to the World famous Taj Mahal, which is also one of the seven wonders of the world.

IRCTC is offering this special tour on its exquisite fully air-conditioned deluxe tourist train comprising of 12 state-of-the-art ergonomically designed brand new LHB coaches equipped with modern amenities and facilities. The passengers have an option of travelling on specially designed AC-I coaches or AC-II coaches as per their choice.

The AC I coaches, besides being cozy and spacious cabins and coupes, have been fitted with in-room amenities like individual lockers for tourists. The train also has spacious AC-II Tier coaches which have

been modified to have only spacious and comfortable cabins with separate sitting area. Besides, the train has 2 aesthetically designed dining cars with capacity of passengers each to dine together. The train has a fully equipped kitchen car which serves an array of specialty international and local cuisines for the on-board guests.

For this special tour package, IRCTC is offering exclusive discounts for the domestic tourists and overseas Indian guests including NRIs, PIOs and OICs.

IRCTC is offering a discount of 20% on the package. The 7 Nights/8 Days package under promo offer starts from Rs 73,051/- per person on twin sharing basis.

For more details of the train and the special all inclusive tour, one can visit www.irctcbuddhisttrain.com or call on 8287930574 / 8287930031 or write email to buddhisttrain@irctc.com.

