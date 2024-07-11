 IRCTC & DMRC QR Code Ticketing under `One India - One Ticket’ Initiative
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryIRCTC & DMRC QR Code Ticketing under `One India - One Ticket’ Initiative

IRCTC & DMRC QR Code Ticketing under `One India - One Ticket’ Initiative

IRCTC, DMRC, and CRIS collaborate to promote the 'One India – One Ticket' initiative, enhancing the travel experience for Main Line Railway and Metro passengers in the Delhi NCR area

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
article-image

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS) have joined hands, in the First of its kind Initiative, to revolutionize seamless travel experience of the Main Line Railway and Metro Passengers in Delhi NCR area, thereby promoting ‘One India – One Ticket’ initiative of the  Government of India.

The “Beta Version”  of Delhi Metro Rail QR Code –based ticket was launched on 10th July thereby enabling main line Railway passengers to book DMRC QR Code Tickets on IRCTC Website and Android version of Mobile App. On this occasion Sh. Sanjay Kumar Jain, CMD, IRCTC and Sh. Vikas Kumar, MD, DMRC said "On success of the Beta Version, the regular version of IRCTC-DMRC QR Code Ticket will be launched soon after."

Currently, single journey tickets of Delhi Metro can only be booked on the day of travel with same day validity. With this facility, the DMRC-IRCTC QR code-based tickets will be synchronized with Indian Railways’ Advance Reservation Period (ARP) allowing passengers to book even Metro tickets upto 120 days in advance. Further ,the Metro tickets will be valid for a period of four days starting from the day before the DMRC journey date, the travel date itself, and two days after the journey date.

This joint initiative will enhance the travel experience of Railway passengers by allowing them to book Delhi Metro Tickets at the rail ticket confirmation page clubbing it  either with source or destination station falling in Delhi/NCR region. The passengers can also book Delhi metro tickets at a later stage  via the  booking history page. Flexible Cancellations have also been ensured.

Once the DMRC ticket is purchased by the railway passenger, one DMRC QR code per passenger will be printed/available in the Electronic Reservation Slip of IRCTC.

The novel step will  save valuable time of the rail passengers at DMRC stations by avoiding long queues while purchasing DMRC tickets. 

This Landmark Initiative of IRCTC,DMRC and CRIS aims  to provide  comprehensive seamless travel solution enhancing customer convenience by ease of ticket booking  and promoting digitalization,  environment friendly and efficient transportation systems.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IRCTC & DMRC QR Code Ticketing under `One India - One Ticket’ Initiative

IRCTC & DMRC QR Code Ticketing under `One India - One Ticket’ Initiative

REC Limited avails green loan facility of JPY 31.96 Billion (USD 200 Million) from Deutsche Bank AG,...

REC Limited avails green loan facility of JPY 31.96 Billion (USD 200 Million) from Deutsche Bank AG,...

Central Railway’s Combined Crew Running Room and Booking Lobby at CSMT- providing adequate and...

Central Railway’s Combined Crew Running Room and Booking Lobby at CSMT- providing adequate and...

High Altitude Warfare School: Exemplifying the Spirit of 'Leave No Man Behind'

High Altitude Warfare School: Exemplifying the Spirit of 'Leave No Man Behind'

Western Railway Collects Over ₹ 52 Crore As Fine During Intensive Ticket Checking Drives During...

Western Railway Collects Over ₹ 52 Crore As Fine During Intensive Ticket Checking Drives During...