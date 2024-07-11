IRCTC & DMRC QR Code Ticketing under `One India - One Ticket’ Initiative

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS) have joined hands, in the First of its kind Initiative, to revolutionize seamless travel experience of the Main Line Railway and Metro Passengers in Delhi NCR area, thereby promoting ‘One India – One Ticket’ initiative of the Government of India.

The “Beta Version” of Delhi Metro Rail QR Code –based ticket was launched on 10th July thereby enabling main line Railway passengers to book DMRC QR Code Tickets on IRCTC Website and Android version of Mobile App. On this occasion Sh. Sanjay Kumar Jain, CMD, IRCTC and Sh. Vikas Kumar, MD, DMRC said "On success of the Beta Version, the regular version of IRCTC-DMRC QR Code Ticket will be launched soon after."

Currently, single journey tickets of Delhi Metro can only be booked on the day of travel with same day validity. With this facility, the DMRC-IRCTC QR code-based tickets will be synchronized with Indian Railways’ Advance Reservation Period (ARP) allowing passengers to book even Metro tickets upto 120 days in advance. Further ,the Metro tickets will be valid for a period of four days starting from the day before the DMRC journey date, the travel date itself, and two days after the journey date.

This joint initiative will enhance the travel experience of Railway passengers by allowing them to book Delhi Metro Tickets at the rail ticket confirmation page clubbing it either with source or destination station falling in Delhi/NCR region. The passengers can also book Delhi metro tickets at a later stage via the booking history page. Flexible Cancellations have also been ensured.

Once the DMRC ticket is purchased by the railway passenger, one DMRC QR code per passenger will be printed/available in the Electronic Reservation Slip of IRCTC.

The novel step will save valuable time of the rail passengers at DMRC stations by avoiding long queues while purchasing DMRC tickets.

This Landmark Initiative of IRCTC,DMRC and CRIS aims to provide comprehensive seamless travel solution enhancing customer convenience by ease of ticket booking and promoting digitalization, environment friendly and efficient transportation systems.