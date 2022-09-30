IRCTC celebrates its 23rd Annual Day

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited is an extended arm of Indian Railways and a Central PSU under Ministry of Railways has been made to run Catering and Tourism over its network in a professional manner.

IRCTC is celebrating its 23rd Annual day on September, 27, 2022 with a big fervor. On the day of International Tourism Day which coincides with IRCTC establishment day, it is overwhelming to mention that IRCTC has been awarded with two National Tourism Awards today by Vice President of India.

On the occasion of International Tourism Day IRCTC has taken various steps to augment the facilities and services to promote Tourism over Indian Railways network and in India. Some of the steps are Medical Tourism, Bharat Gaurav Trains and several tour packages available at www.irctctourism.com.

During this festive season IRCTC has also taken care of gourmet of travelling passengers where “Navratra Vrat” Meal/Snacks can be booked through IRCTC “Food on Track” app, ecatering.irctc.co.in and simply by dialing a number 1323 or through whatsapp number 7042062070.

During these celebrations, we are also felicitating our staff and officers who have given their best of their performance in work and maintaining IRCTC standard of work environment and culture too. There are 151 individual awards and 31 group awards, 2 lifetime achievement awards and 2 special achievement awards being distributed.