IRCTC celebrates 10th International Yoga Day

SR FILMS

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) a “Mini Ratna (Category-I)” CPSE under Ministry of Railways proudly celebrated the 10th International Yoga Day on June 21, 2024.

International Yoga Day, celebrated annually on June 21st, is an opportunity to promote the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of practicing yoga. The day aims to raise awareness about the many advantages of incorporating yoga into daily life and to encourage people of all ages and backgrounds to participate in yoga-related activities.

In line with the global theme of "Yoga for self and society," IRCTC organized yoga session at the Railway Club, State Entry road, New Delhi where 200+ IRCTC employees and their family members participated in a rejuvenating morning yoga session. Similar yoga sessions were mirrored in zonal and regional offices including Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Secunderabad and Chandigarh.

These yoga sessions were conducted by certified yoga instructors and were designed to cater to individuals of all ages and fitness levels. These sessions began with a brief introduction to the history and benefits of yoga, followed by a series of asanas (yoga postures), pranayama (breathing exercises), and meditation techniques. The sessions focused on holistic health, mental peace, and physical fitness, which are integral to the practice of yoga.

Sanjay Kumar Jain, Chairman & Managing Director of IRCTC, addressed the participants, emphasizing the importance of incorporating yoga into daily routines.

IRCTC's celebration of the 10th International Yoga Day reflects its dedication to the health and well-being of its workforce and the community at large. By promoting yoga, IRCTC aims to enhance the quality of life and contribute to a healthier, more balanced society.