IRCTC and BOB Financial launch co-branded RuPay cashless contactless credit card

IRCTC, NPCI, Bank of Baroda arm launch co-branded credit card for railway customers New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) With over six crore users booking railway tickets on the IRCTC website on a daily basis, the Indian Railways' catering and ticketing arm along with NPCI and BOB Financial Solutions on Monday launched a co-branded credit card to tap the huge potential the market offers. The 'IRCTC BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Card' is specially curated to offer the maximum savings to the frequent travellers on the Indian Railways, the officials said at the launch.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 03:08 PM IST