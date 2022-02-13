IRCTC all set to resume the services of cooked food in trains.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) a PSU of the Ministry of Railways has been at the forefront of providing premium services to passengers of Indian Railways. With the requirement of travelling passengers and easing of COVID lockdown restrictions across the country IRCTC is all set to resume the services of cooked food in trains.



The restoration of cooked food has been done as per guidelines received from Railway board. Cooked food has already been restored in 428 trains. Of the total no. of trains cooked food had already been restored in 30% by Dec 21' 80% by Jan 22' and the remaining 20 % shall be restored by Feb14th 2022. Cooked food on premium trains (Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto) had already been restored in Dec 21'. Ready to eat meals would also continue.



The catering services were suspended as a safety measure against the corona virus pandemic in 23nd March 2020. With decline in covid positive rate in country RTE meals were started in trains in month of 05.08.2020.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 08:43 PM IST