IOB launches Contact cum Call Centre in Chennai

As part of Digital Transformation, and facilitation of EASE 4.0 Banking parameters, Indian Overseas Bank has launched its improvised "Contact cum Call Centre". The Call Centre will provide on IVRS around 36 facilities including Balance Enquiry, Debit Card Block, Last Five Transactions etc. The facility was inaugurated by Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India. Partha Pratim Sengupta, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Indian Overseas Bank highlighted the services provided through the contact cum call centre. General Managers of Indian Overseas Bank and Suresh V S, MD and CEO of M/s I Marque Solutions Private Limited were present in the function.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:29 PM IST